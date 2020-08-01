BBNaija: Nengi Accused Of Undergoing Butt Lift Surgery (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nengi
Throwback and recent photos of Nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi is currently the topic of discussion on Twitter as her before and after photos has kept  everyone in awe.

The transformation photos has sparked speculation that she underwent a butt lift surgery.

A change could be notice in the reality TV star’s appearance as a 2018 photo of the reality TV star was placed alongside a recent photo.

A video from her pageantry days which emerged online captures the moment she walked the runway with a black bikinis and her bum looked visibly small.

Watch the video below:

Before and after collage of Nengi’s bumbum

