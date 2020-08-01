BBNaija: Nengi Accused Of Undergoing Butt Lift Surgery (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi is currently the topic of discussion on Twitter as her before and after photos has kept everyone in awe.

The transformation photos has sparked speculation that she underwent a butt lift surgery.

A change could be notice in the reality TV star’s appearance as a 2018 photo of the reality TV star was placed alongside a recent photo.

A video from her pageantry days which emerged online captures the moment she walked the runway with a black bikinis and her bum looked visibly small.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica Kisses Kiddwaya After Saying She Can’t Date Him (Video)

Watch the video below: