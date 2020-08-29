BBNaija: ‘My Clash With Kiddwaya Is Perfect Content’ – Erica Tells Tolanibaj (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Erica and Tolanibaj have discussed about how their love affairs in the house is perfect content for viewers.

A new video that captures their conversation has been made available online. In the video, Erica and Kiddwaya are seated beside each other as Tolanibaj rests her head on Erica’s legs. Kiddwaya concentrates on eating the whole time.

Erica speaks:

“What would your best friend say to you right now? What would your best friend say? I was trying to imagine what my best friend would say. Then I just turned and saw one stupid camera in my face.”

Tolanibaj laughs then replies:

“I hate that. I hate that.”

Erica continues:

“When somebody has told me that let’s just be friends, that’s like perfect content for them right.”

Tolanibaj replies:

“It’s crazy how your own happened this morning. My own happened yesterday.”

See the video below: