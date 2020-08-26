BBNaija: Lucy’s Sister Appreciates Fans For Support And Votes

Flora, the sister of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lucy, has appreciated her fans for voting and keeping her in the house.

Flora’s new video in which she addresses Lucy’s fans is being circulated online. In the video, Flora speaks;

“Hello everyone, good afternoon. My name is Flora, Lucy’s elder sister – Lucy in Big Brother Naija. I am so grateful for all the love, all the votes that’s been coming in.

“I really appreciate it. For keeping her in the house, I am short of words. I am speechless. I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone of you out there who is showing her love, voting her, keeping her in the house. And I pray that your pocket will not run dry.

“For making her dream a reality, for giving her hope where there was no hope – I am really happy. I don’t know how to say thank you more than this. I pray that your dreams will also turn into a reality.”

See her full video here.