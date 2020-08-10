BBNaija: Lucy, Nengi Clash After Live Eviction Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition housemates, Lucy and Nengi clashed on Sunday after the live eviction show.

Viewers saw tensions rise among the housemates on Sunday after Ebuka put some of them on the spot as he questioned them about the love triangles.

It’s no news that there is a love triangle between Nengi, Dorathy and Ozo.

After the show, Lucy mouthed out some words in the toilet which Nengi overheard and this led to a heated argument between the duo.

According to Lucy, Nengi had confronted regarding the silent murmurs which she claims wasn’t about her.

Nengi alleged that Lucy said she leads men on in the house.

During the argument, both ladies hurled abusive words at each other with Nengi calling Lucy an ‘old cargo’ and ‘amoeba’.

Lucy also blasted Nengi’s IQ level, saying her skin complexion is brighter than her sense and she focused more on men rather than her education while she was in school.

It didn’t end there as Lucy also walked Ozo out of her room when he attempted to talk to her about the issue.

Lucy told him to go and address his love interest, Nengi because she started the fight.

Watch the video below: