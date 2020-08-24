BBNaija: Lockdown Housemates Discuss What They Would Do If Tacha Was In Their Set

A new video of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates discussing former ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha, has surfaced online.

In the video, Kiddwaya, Neo, Vee, Nengi, Wathoni, and BrightO are all on the bed as they discuss about Tacha.

According to them, if the voting process adopted during this season was in place during Tacha’s season, she would not have made it to the finals.

Neo speaks:

“If it was our round, she wouldn’t have made it far”

Kiddwaya responds:

“But your fans are still the ones saving you.”

Nengi talks:

“True. Your fans are still the ones saving you.”

Vee speaks:

“If it was one week that the fans didn’t save her and she was in the bottom four, she would be taken out.”

Nengi then asks:

“Which person are we talking about? Cee-C? Tacha?”

The others say ‘no’ when she mentions Cee-C but Neo nods his head when she mentions Tacha.

See the video here.