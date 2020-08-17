BBNaija: Lilo Hits 200K Followers On Instagram, Declares Love For Laycon

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lilo Aderogba, has currently hit 200,000 followers on Instagram.

The reality television star took to her official Twitter page to share the news with a proof and caption thus:

“Thankful for growth”

Also, Lilo has shared her opinion of Laycon. It will be recalled that Laycon has stated in his diary session on Monday that he would, if he had the power to bring back a housemate, bring back Lilo to the house.

Lilo also quoted a tweet about her relationship with Laycon and replied thus:

“Laycon is a G, we had so many conversations and they were great (y’all didn’t really see them unfortunately), I really can’t wait for him to do great things It’s all love from this end too @itslaycon”

See Lilo’s tweet below:

See her Instagram proof below: