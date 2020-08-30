BBNaija: Laycon’s Saturday Night Outfit Sets Tongues Wagging

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Laycon
BBNaija housemate, Laycon has been the topic of discussion on Twitter after he donned a red super hero suit along with a dark mask and pant to match.

The Lockdown housemates got super hero themed outfits for their latest Saturday night party.

Laycon showed up in his egregious outfit and it filled the house with laughter because it was nothing to write home about.

Vee also made a remark about the rapper’s appearance in a joking manner.

She said;

“Laycon! You look like a piece of shit”.

However, the rapper still wore his outfit with pride.

See reactions below:

