BBNaija: Laycon’s Saturday Night Outfit Sets Tongues Wagging

BBNaija housemate, Laycon has been the topic of discussion on Twitter after he donned a red super hero suit along with a dark mask and pant to match.

The Lockdown housemates got super hero themed outfits for their latest Saturday night party.

Laycon showed up in his egregious outfit and it filled the house with laughter because it was nothing to write home about.

Vee also made a remark about the rapper’s appearance in a joking manner.

She said;

“Laycon! You look like a piece of shit”.

Laycon's costume.

Vee to laycon: you literally look like a small piece of shit

Me:😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

Laycon's outfit people👇#LayCONSISTENT pic.twitter.com/IazhYutdrP — Justice (@Justice_o_g) August 29, 2020

However, the rapper still wore his outfit with pride.

See reactions below:

#BBNaija

Please I need the number of the person that made Laycon's outfit I want to ask him/her something 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1oeJlvxUW2 — 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑨𝑳_𝑨𝑵𝑶𝑰𝑵𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮🔥🇳🇬 (@Chryysolite) August 29, 2020

I can't stop laughing….some one just said Laycon looks like ijesha Spider-Man 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z7zNhjxAvV — I made Laycon's outfit 😂😂😂 (@haastrup_gbenga) August 29, 2020

Laycon’s outfits are beginning to look like an agenda…whoever made that outfit should give up and embrace another line of work. #SwitchUpWithLaycon — Adeoluwa™ (@Adeoluwa_noble) August 30, 2020

DJ Switch saw Laycon’s outfit and just had to play a Lagbaja song😂 pic.twitter.com/WgoAMCilZR — Jollof Daddy (@partyjollof_) August 29, 2020