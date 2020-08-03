BBNaija: Laycon Finally Expresses His Feelings Towards Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Laycon has expressed his feelings towards a female housemate, Erica.

The singer cum BBNaija housemate told her that he has his feelings for her after the eviction of Lilo and Ka3na on Sunday.

Laycon said;

“I like talking to you, I fancy you, you’re pretty, you’re nice and fine. I’m fond of you. Talking to you always is my highlight.“

Erica replied him saying she likes him and Kiddywaya but for different reasons.

According to her, she likes Laycon for the mental connection they have and that Kiddywaya’s attraction is purely physical.

Watch the video below: