BBNaija: Laycon Addresses Vee’s Response To Ebuka (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Laycon has finally addressed his friend, Vee’s response to Ebuka during the live eviction show on Sunday.
Information Nigeria recalls Vee reiterated that she told Laycon to stay away from Erica.
Vee also stated that she didn’t feel the need to discuss the issue with Erica and it is nothing personal.
During his diary session, Laycon stated Vee is his friend and her response was true.
Although, he mentioned that he is uncomfortable with the silent treatment between him and Erica but he is in a great space mentally.
Read Also: BBNaija: You Will Regret Gossiping About Erica And Kidd Waya, Fan Tells Vee
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CERsH4dDV2C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
For one to be in the same house with someone you love and not love back is not easy and upon that you are seeing the person everyday and with someone else and you want that person to move on in few days or weeks,to some extent is not possible only if that feeling is not genuine even outside here is not easy because it takes months and some even a year and more.
But when is necessary I will talk but when it is not I will abstain myself. A wound does not heal in a day, and always remember that is a game is left for you to play it well.laycon till the end.