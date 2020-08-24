BBNaija: Laycon Addresses Vee’s Response To Ebuka (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Laycon has finally addressed his friend, Vee’s response to Ebuka during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls Vee reiterated that she told Laycon to stay away from Erica.

Vee also stated that she didn’t feel the need to discuss the issue with Erica and it is nothing personal.

During his diary session, Laycon stated Vee is his friend and her response was true.

Although, he mentioned that he is uncomfortable with the silent treatment between him and Erica but he is in a great space mentally.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CERsH4dDV2C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link