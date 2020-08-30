BBNaija: Video showing moment Erica flashed Kiddwaya her bare bosoms get Nigerians talking

BBNaija Erica seemed to have taken her relationship with Kiddwaya to a new level

A video trending online showed the couple going into one of their rooms.

It was earlier reported that Erica had complained that she was tired of Kiddwaya. According to her, all he talks to her about is for them to get intimate.

In the video online, it seemed that Erica went to call Kiddwaya. While he was coming to her, she was spotted raising her short dress, so much that she showed off her bare bosoms.

The beautiful woman seemed to be teasing her partner as she stuck out her tongue to him.

Watch the video below:

As expected, some Nigerians had something to say about the video. Many expressed their displeasure at her.