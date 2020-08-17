BBNaija: Kiddwaya Wins Head Of House Challenge

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya emerged as the winner of Head of House challenge on Monday.

The reality TV star has won immunity against eviction and an exclusive access to the executive lounge for the week.

The billionaire son also has to pick one housemate as Deputy with whom they will share the lounge with.

However, he is not to choose his interest, Erica because she is the outgoing head of house.

Read Also: BBNaija: Nengi Says She Would Bring Tochi Back If She Could (Video)

Biggie also added a new twist to the game as Kiddwaya has been privileged to invite a fellow housemate as a guest to the executive lounge but he or she is not allowed to pass the night.