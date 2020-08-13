BBNaija: Kiddwaya Tells Erica He Won’t Withdraw From Her Even If She Ends Up Dating Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica seem to be in a very mutually respectful and understanding relationship. This is owing to their recent conversation in the Head of House lounge.

Kiddwaya, while cuddling Erica, told her that he would still talk to her even if she ends up dating Laycon.

In his words:

“Whether we are in a relationship or flirting, if it all stops I’m here for emotional support. If you end up dating Laycon, I will still talk to you. I’m not stubborn, I won’t withdraw, won’t watch you crumble or use my jealousy to make you suffer.”

Watch the video here.