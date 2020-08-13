BBNaija: Kiddwaya Sends Shoutout To DJ Cuppy (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya gave a shoutout out to his two of closest friends outside the house during his diary session on Thursday.

The reality TV star first appreciated his social media handler and best-friend as he encouraged her to stay focused and keep his team motivated.

Kiddwaya then sent a heartwarming message to popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy and he mentioned that she is one of his favorite girls.

The reality TV star thanked the disc jockey for her love and support, stating that he can’t wait to leave the house so they can have fun together.

Watch the video below: