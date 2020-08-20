BBNaija: ‘Kiddwaya Gave Me Green Light But I Refused’ – Wathoni

BBNaija housemate, Wathoni said that her fellow housemate, Kiddwaya gave her ‘green light’ but she refused to go ahead for reasons best known to her.

The mother of one made this known while having a conversation with other housemates.

Wathoni also wished that there were more truth or dare games in the beginning before some of them became romantically involved with each other.

The 29-year-old reality TV star said that if anyone attempt to kiss a guy in the house, they might end up fighting.

It didn’t end there as she made reference to her argument with Erica who confronted her in the toilet.

Watch the video below: