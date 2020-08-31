BBNaija: Kiddwaya Caught Wearing His Shorts Under The Duvet After Spending The Night With Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was caught on camera wearing his shorts under the duvet while sleeping on the same bed with Erica on Sunday.

The couple were both sanctioned by Biggie on Sunday over their rude behaviour.

Biggie issued a second strike to Kiddwaya for flipping his middle fingers to the camera, an action Biggie termed as disrespectful to ”Big Brother and the viewers”.

Erica, on the other hand, was issued a ”strong and final warning”.

The couple slept together on the same bed together as usual.

In the middle of the night, Kiddwaya was seen putting on his boxer briefs.

Watch the video below: