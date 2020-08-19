BBNaija: Kiddwaya Asks Erica If She Would Like To Have Breast Augmentation

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya asked his love interest, Erica if she would like to have her breasts augmented.

The duo were seen on camera having a conversation at the closet area on Tuesday.

Kiddwaya, who is currently the Head of House, was seen cupping Erica‘s boobs in the palm of his hands as he raised the question.

The billionaire son started off by talking about his love interest’s breast size before he asked if she would like to undergo plastic surgery.

Erica, however, dismissed the idea as she said that she is okay with her body.

Information Nigeria recalls the BBNaija couple trended on social media in the penultimate week after they ‘cuddled’ under the duvets.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya ‘Cuddle’ Under The Sheets (Video)

Watch the video below: