BBNaija: Kaisha Shares Stunning First Photos Since Eviction

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha, has posted her first photos on Instagram since her eviction from the ‘Lockdown’ house.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening to dazzle her fans with beautiful pictures of herself standing beside a luxury vehicle.

Her caption reads:

“‘Been long you saw me; them say everybody looking for me…now I know that you adore’ @wandecoal voice #Kaishans what’s popping?”

Kaisha was the fourth housemate to be evicted from the house. It will be recalled that Mavin Records singer Di’Ja had on Twitter defended Kaisha.

According to the ‘Awww’ crooner, the other housemates who did not like her demeanor in the house do not deserve her outside the house when she is looking stunning.

