BBNaija: ‘Kaisha Is A Good Girl’ – Ayo Shonaiya

Nigerian filmmaker and television producer, Ayo Shonaiya, has stated that Kaisha is a ‘good girl’ and the last of her kind.

The television producer made this known via his official Twitter page shortly after the Sokoto-native ex-BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate was evicted from the house.

He wrote:

“It’s such a shame ‘good girls’ like Kaisha are not in fashion anymore. Most Naija social media obsessed with ‘hot girls’ in this day and age. Best of luck Kaisha. You’ve done well #bbnaija”

Furthermore, he replied to a Twitter user’s comment thus:

“What I have noticed from the onset is that some girls in this House studied the Mercy/Tacha format of last season. And how the public got carried along till the end. The end will justify their means it seems. Kaisha was a fish out of water in that House.”

See his tweets below: