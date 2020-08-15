BBNaija: Kaisha Explains Genesis Of Her Fight With Nengi (Video)

There was a face-off between Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates, Kaisha and Nengi and it almost turned physical.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo were seen shouting at the top of their lungs while other housemates tried to intervene.

During a conversation with other housemates, Kaisha explained that she was only trying to help Nengi to check her hot water and she noticed the electric kettle was turned off.

However, Nengi came and she began hurling abusing words at her.

In an attempt to defend herself, the Sokoto born entrepreneur fired back at the former beauty queen and this led to a heated exchange of words.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD6SXL3JwUH/?igshid=1guzupg9uqv9j