BBNaija: Ka3na Slams Nengi; Roots For Dorathy, Lucy

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has taken to her Twitter account to slam Nengi while rooting for her friends, Lucy and Dorathy.

Ka3na tweeted that Nengi was a confused follower and not a leader during her regime as Head of House in the first week.

The mum of one, who was evicted in the second week of the show, stood by her words as she wrote;

I SAID WHAT I SAID!!!
FIRST WEEK HOH WAS A CONFUSED FOLLOWER NOT A LEADER, PERIODTT !

Information Nigeria recalls the self-acclaimed boss lady also said that Nengi has a crazy strategy during her first interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

See her tweets below:

The reality TV star’s post
The reality TV star’s post

