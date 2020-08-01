BBNaija: Ka3na Pampers Praise After Winning Friday Arena Game (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Ka3na finally pampered her colleague, Praise after he won the arena game on Friday.

Biggie had instructed that the winner would be exempted from all house chores and his needs will also be taken care of by other housemates.

Ka3na and Praise had just finished playing a game of Truth or Dare when they were spotted getting intimate under the sheets.

Information Nigeria recalls Praise Nelson is engaged and has a child with his fiance, while Katrina Jones is separated from her 64 years old white husband and they both share a child.

Watch the video