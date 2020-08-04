BBNaija: Ka3na Denies Having Sex With Praise While In The House (Video)

Evicted big brother naija season 5 housemates, Ka3na has set the record straight about her relationship with Praise.

The mum of one opened up about what transpired between she and Praise on Friday night.

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur was caught on camera having sexual with her colleague, Praise.

During a radio interview, Ka3na insisted that they didn’t have sex but they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.” she said.

The radio presenter went on to ask why she used her legs to pull her pants after the aggressive cuddling with Praise, she replied;

“You can call it whatever you want to call it but it was not sex “.

Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo Apologizes To Nengi For Not Picking Her As Deputy HoH

Watch the video below: