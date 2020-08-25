BBNaija: ‘Ka3na And I Only Kissed Aggressively Under The Sheets’ – Praise

Newly-evicted Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise, has debunked claims that he had sex with his former housemate, Ka3na.

Narrating his own version of event, he said they simply “kissed and cuddled aggressively” under the duvet.

Information Nigeria recalls Ka3na, in an interview, also denied having sexual intercourse with the dancer.

Praise, who had his first interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said;

“Nothing happened for sure. We cuddled and we kissed and it was very aggressive. It was looking like we were eating into each other but that was it. It was aggressive” he said.

Watch the video clip below: