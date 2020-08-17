BBNaija: #JusticeForKaisha Trends As Fans Demand Return Of Old Voting Process

Fans are still not done with the #JusticeForKaisha hashtag. This is owing to the latest voting process in the current season of Big Brother Naija.

Asides from blaming Kaisha’s eviction on her ethnic group, fans of BBNaija also believe that the voting process for this Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season is not straightforward.

In the previous seasons, the voting process was handled solely by fans. However, this season is different in the sense that the housemates’ nominations determine who gets evicted from the four housemates who get the least number of votes from fans.

Although Kaisha was in the bottom four, she had the highest number of fan votes among them.

This has sparked outrage from fans who believe that she would not have been evicted if the old voting process was still in place.

Popular influencer, Omojuwa, tweeted:

“The strength of #BBNaija lies in the voting power of its fans. Making an electoral college of the house mates takes away a lot of that power. I completely understand the angst in #JusticeForKaisha. This new model isn’t sustainable. I doubt it’s even good for business.”

See more tweets below: