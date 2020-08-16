BBNaija: ‘I’ve Moved Past Erica’, Laycon Tells Praise (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, is not going back on his decision to move on from Erica. This is evident from his latest conversation with fellow housemates, Praise and Wathoni.

A short video clip that captures his statement is being circulated on social media. In the video, Laycon categorically states that he has totally moved on from pining over Erica.

Laycon tells Praise:

“I don’t understand. She (Wathoni) has been making reference to two, three days ago. You are making reference to two weeks ago. See, I’ve moved way past that stage.”

This conversation is after the clash between Erica and Wathoni on Friday night.

See the video clip here.