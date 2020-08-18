BBNaija: ‘I Think I Have A Girlfriend Outside’ – Laycon Reveals (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has disclosed his relationship status. He has admitted to having a girlfriend outside the ‘Lockdown’ house to fellow housemate, Tolanibaj.

His revelation has been captured in a new video being circulated on social media. In the video, Laycon and Tolanibaj can be seen lying in the garden.

Laycon begins:

“I did voice note for my girlfriend outside.”

Tolanibaj replies:

“Pause. I keep forgetting that you have a girlfriend outside. You have a girlfriend outside?”

Read Also: BBNaija: Kiddwaya Tells Erica He Won’t Withdraw From Her Even If She Ends Up Dating Laycon (Video)

Laycon replies her:

“I think so.”

Tolanibaj laughs in response.

This revelation comes as a surprise to those who empathized with Laycon when he was pining for Erica.

See the video here.