BBNaija: ‘I Think I Have A Girlfriend Outside’ – Laycon Reveals (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon has disclosed his relationship status. He has admitted to having a girlfriend outside the ‘Lockdown’ house to fellow housemate, Tolanibaj.
His revelation has been captured in a new video being circulated on social media. In the video, Laycon and Tolanibaj can be seen lying in the garden.
Laycon begins:
“I did voice note for my girlfriend outside.”
Tolanibaj replies:
“Pause. I keep forgetting that you have a girlfriend outside. You have a girlfriend outside?”
Laycon replies her:
“I think so.”
Tolanibaj laughs in response.
This revelation comes as a surprise to those who empathized with Laycon when he was pining for Erica.