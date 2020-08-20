BBNaija: ‘I Regret Getting Close To You’ – Dorathy Tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy said she regrets getting close to fellow housemate, Ozo during her diary session.

The housemates were asked to play the role of Big Brother while he is on a vacation.

Dorathy confessed to her fake biggie, Ozo that she shouldn’t have gotten too attached to him because she got carried away with the attention of their friendship and didn’t bond with other housemates.

The reality TV star also mentioned that it been strange not hearing from the real Biggie and she misses him.

When asked if she would take a guaranteed N20 million to quit the game, she said no because she doesn’t trust anyone.

The BBNaija housemate also said she doesn’t think her fellow housemates misunderstand her.

Watch the video clip below: