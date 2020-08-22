BBNaija: I Make My Food Spicy So That People With Ulcer Will Not Eat From It – Vee

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Vee
Vee

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee, has shared her secret on how she manages food among the housemates.

In a short video clip making the rounds online, Vee revealed to fellow housemate, Laycon that she tries to make the food spicy so that people with ulcer will not be able to eat it.

In her words:

“Funny enough, when I’m cooking, I try to make my food as spicy as possible so that those people with ulcer will not have it.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Vee, who is also a musician, recently turned a year older and was given a surprise birthday treat by her romantic partner in the house, Neo.

See the video clip below:

 

