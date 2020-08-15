BBNaija: ‘I Have Never Fought With A Girl Because Of A Guy’ – Erica Tells Kiddwaya As They Make Up

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya have settled their differences after the clash between the former and Wathoni.

This took place in the Head of House Lounge at night. The video of Erica crying on Kiddwaya’s shoulders on the bed is being circulated on social media.

In the video, Erica tells Kiddwaya that every time she has a problem with Wathoni, it’s because of the latter’s attitude towards her. She goes on to say that every time she confronts Wathoni, the latter brings up Kiddwaya’s name.

“I have never ever fought with a girl because of a guy”, Erica tells Kiddwaya.

