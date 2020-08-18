BBNaija: ‘I Don’t Want To Have Sex On National TV’ – Prince Tells Tolanibaj (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Prince has finally told his love interest, TolaniBaj that that he doesn’t intend on having sex during his stay in the house.

The BBNaija couple were seen having an intimate conversation on Tuesday.

Prince said;

“I enjoy kisses and cuddles but I am holding back from expressing more because I don’t want us to get to a point where we cannot control our emotions and have sex on national television.”

TolaniBaj agreed with her man as she also revealed she has been warned about it by her friends.

Watch the video below: