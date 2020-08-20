BBNaija: ‘I Don’t Know If I Can Survive 5 More Weeks In This House’ – Vee

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Vee has said that she isn’t sure if she can handle being in the house for five more weeks.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s love interest, Neo surprised her on her birthday on Wednesday.

Vee was later seen having on a conversation with fellow housemates, TolaniBaj and Erica.

The reality TV star complained about being sex-starved and she said the urge keeps getting harder daily.

In her words;

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji. Every day, it gets harder.”

Some ladies can't hold it for so long…. #Vee ssys she's already sex starving. That "konji" is eating her up . What is the work of #Neo?#bbnaijialockdown #BBNaija #BBNaijialockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/M5b85Vnulb — Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 20, 2020

