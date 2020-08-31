BBNaija: ‘I Am Laycon’s Sole Source Of Fame’ – Erica (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica said that her fellow housemate, Laycon is only using her name to increase his fame and popularity.

Erica made this known during a conversation with her love interest, Kiddwaya on Monday.

The actress has vowed never to interact with the rapper anymore, adding that she wouldn’t let her be used anymore because all the questions thrown at him during the live eviction shows on Sunday are always about her.

This comes after the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu quizzed Laycon about how he claimed that Erica had tried to kiss him several times.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEi-HN0j6SX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link