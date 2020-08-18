BBNaija: Frodd Reacts After Omashola Compares Him To Lucy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd slammed his colleague, Omashola for comparing him to current housemate, Lucy.

Frodd didn’t hesitate to put his fellow former housemate in his place and he also let the latter know that he doesn’t appreciate the comparison.

The exchange started after Omashola put out a tweet which reads;

“Lucy and Frodd who cry pass?”

Reacting to the tweet, Frodd wrote;

“Is like you are stupid ?”

Omashola replied saying;

“Mad man, if I talk now you will start cry again….. Oya sorry.”

See the exchange below: