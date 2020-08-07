BBNaija: #FreeErica Trends As Nigerians Come To Her Defense

Nigerians on Twitter are defending BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica. This is being done with the hashtag #FreeErica. Their tweets are a form of reply to Laycon’s fans, ‘Icons’.

Erica’s fans have accused Laycon of emotional blackmail. They claim that he has no right to be upset over his unrequited feelings because Erica never led him on.

They also add that contrary to Laycon’s perception that Erica had been playing with his heart, she has not.

Information Nigeria recalls that Dorathy had advised Laycon on what to do to get over Erica. However, Laycon appears unrelenting in his pursuit.

Read Also: BBNaija: Fans Empathise With Laycon Over Erica

Erica’s fans also argue that she deserves to be with whomever she wants, even if it’s Kiddwaya who might break her heart.

See their tweets below: