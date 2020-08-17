BBNaija: Fans Want Justice For Kaisha Over Of Ethnic Discrimination Against Her

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate’, Kaisha, has been sympathized with upon her recent eviction from the house. However, her fans believe that she was cheated because of her state of origin.

They have since taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as ethnic bigotry.

A Twitter user with the handle @chykepetrus wrote:

“Kaisha is the first of her kind to be on this show so it was obvious that tribal or religious driven voting won’t be in her favor so to use that style against us so unjust #JusticeForKaisha #BigBrotherNaijaLockdown2020 BRING BACK THE OLD VOTING PROCESS”

See tweets below: