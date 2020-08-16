BBNaija: Fans Shower Praises On Ozo’s Parents For ‘Raising Him Well’

Mr and Mrs Chukwu, the parents of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, are being hailed on social media. Ozo’s fans took to Twitter on Sunday morning to hail him for his good qualities.

With the hashtag #OZOisOurHero, fans of the light-skinned housemate extol his virtues and good qualities.

A Twitter user with the handle @TWEETORACLE decided to take things a step further by giving accolades to Ozo’s parents.

Sharing a picture of Mr and Mrs Chukwu, he wrote:

“Hats OFF to Mr and Mrs Chukwu, Ozo’s parents. You raised an EXCEPTIONAL CHILD in @OfficialOzoBBN Brilliant, respectful, loving, loyal and Kind to a fault. He captured all our hearts on #BBNaija, he is officially our HERO. His GREATNESS has just begun, none can deny. #OZOisOurHero”

See his tweet below: