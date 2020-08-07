BBNaija: Fans Empathise With Laycon Over Erica

Fans of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, have on Friday decided to discuss his unrequited feelings for Erica with the hashtag #LayconIsMe.

Fans of the graduate of Philosophy have coined a name for themselves. They now identify as the ‘Icons’.

The ‘Icons’ are empathizing with the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate over his one-sided feelings for fellow housemate, Erica.

A Twitter user identified as Snazzy SML wrote:

“Someone said #Laycon is losing because of his feelings towards Erica…Baba I’m not a two colours fan, Laycon is a human being…#BBNaija #LayconIsMe”.

Information Nigeria recalls that Laycon’s EP, Who is Laycon, hit 1 million streams on Wednesday. This feat was also celebrated by his fans.

