BBNaija: Fans Defend Laycon From Body-Shaming

Fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, have taken to Twitter to defend him against those body-shaming him. They insist that Laycon’s body should not be mocked because he did not create himself.

A Nigerian fan of Erica had earlier taken to Twitter to post a shirtless picture of Laycon with the caption:

“Those of you that want my baby Erica to pick this sick man over kidd.. May your sisters bring home this kinda man for introduction. #BBNaija”

Reacting to the body-shaming tweet, one of Laycon’s fans identified as Frankie Obiaku wrote:

“Laycon is a human being like u, why body shaming him, later u people will say that white people are treating blacks badly but we ourselves are the main hypocrites. Laycon did nothing wrong, the way he is, is the way God created him, stop the body shaming. #bbnaija #VerifiediCON”

See all tweets below: