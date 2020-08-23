BBNaija: Fans Defend Erica As She Gets Second Strike

Nigerian fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about Erica’s second strike. Erica received a second strike from Big Brother because she slept in the Head of House Lounge.

According to the rules, a guest is not permitted to pass the night in the Head of House Lounge. Erica was Kiddwaya’s guest at the lounge but she also forgot the rules and passed the night there.

A Twitter user identified as Edmund with the handle @EdmundOris tweeted:

“A smart housemate would try to get Erica disqualified now that she’s on the edge with 2 strikes seeing as she’s real competition. Just the way Mercy tactical took out Tacha last year. The game is the game.”

Another fan of Erica tweeted:

“Proud Elite rn even though I want to knock Erica rn. But it’s all good. Ride on babay, if you get disqualified, cool. If you win, cool. #bbnaija”

The third strike, should it happen, will mean automatic disqualification for Erica.

