BBNaija: Fans Declare Nengi The Most Virtuous Female Housemate

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has been described by her fans as the most virtuous female housemate.

The fan-base of Nengi, who now identify as the Ninjas, have taken to Twitter on Sunday morning to declare their favorite housemate the most virtuous lady in the house. This is being done with the hashtag #AllShadesOfNengi.

A fan with the handle @MercifulNaya tweeted:

“Thank you for being a real lady, you have guys tripping for you and you’ve still not even kiss a guy, your self control game is top-notch, continue to be the smart and decent babe that you are #AllShadesOfNengi #BBNaija”

See tweets below: