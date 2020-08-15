BBNaija: Fans Declare Erica The Queen Of Highlights

Fans of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya are excited about the kind of content being provided by the two.

Taking to Twitter to express their joy shortly after the two settled their differences, a fan identified as Daniella with the handle @DaniUloko tweeted:

“This is a perfect day to appreciate these two people Kidd and Erica content creators #BBNaija”

Another Twitter user with the handle @thic_didi wrote:

“Kidd to Erica: Don’t bat an eyelid for these people. I see through all of them. Whatever I have with you is not their business. They can talk and do all they want and you shouldn’t let it get to you. I GOT YOUR BACK ALWAYS. My entire highlight for the NIGHT!”

See tweets below: