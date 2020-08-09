BBNaija: Fans Clash Over Love Triangle Involving Laycon, Erica, Kiddwaya

Nigerians are reacting to the night party held in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house on Saturday night.

This is as a result of the love triangle involving Erica, Kiddwaya and Laycon.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, some ardent fans of the show believe that Laycon is trying to protect Erica from Kiddwaya.

On the other hand, some fans believe that Kiddwaya is a decent gentleman who will not attempt to take advantage of Erica.

Read Also: BBNaija: “I Want To Go Home” – Erica Tells Laycon (Video)

It all started when Erica got drunk at the party held last night.

Laycon could be seen dancing with Erica, in spite of her drunken state.

He, however, felt that Kiddwaya may take advantage of Erica’s state.

See their tweets below: