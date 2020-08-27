BBNaija: Fans Celebrate As Erica Gets Verified On Instagram

Fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, celebrate as she gets the blue verification mark on Instagram.

The reality TV star has just been verified by Instagram. Also, Ozo and Kiddwaya have been verified on Instagram. Three of the housemates have been verified on the same day.

A fan on Twitter identified as Chidera Madueke wrote to celebrate with the hashtag #VerifiedErica:

“After 600 years, BBN Season 5 Winner has been verified on Instagram Delay is not Denial Her account is still on shadow ban sadly #BBNaija #VerifiedErica”

Another fan with the handle @kween_Lisa tweeted:

“Erica and Kidd got verified on Instagram the same day. God is this a sign? #bbnaija #VerifiedErica #VerifiedKiddwaya”

See tweets and proof below: