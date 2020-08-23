BBNaija: Fans Blast Kiddwaya Over His Dance Moves (Video)

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Kiddwaya
Kiddwaya

Fans of the current ‘Lockdown’ season of Big Brother Naija have expressed their feelings regarding Kiddwaya‘s dance moves. They think that he is a bad dancer.

Reacting via Instagram, a fan identified as Adebimpe Busayo wrote as a comment:

“Kidd doesn’t know how to dance but he can’t just stop lifting the legs”

Another fan with the handle @theredeemer1 also dropped a comment thus:

“Baba dey dance like person WEY pass common entrance exam….”

Apparently, Kiddwaya may have the goodwill of fans through his affair with Erica, but he has failed to impress as regards his dance moves at every Saturday night party.

See the video of his dance moves below:

See comments below:

comments from fans

