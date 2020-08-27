BBNaija: Fan Hails Nengi For Her Strength Despite Being An Orphan

A fan of the current ‘Lockdown’ edition of BBNaija has taken to Twitter to hail Nengi for being hardworking in spite of being an orphan.

The fan identified as Baybie, with the handle @Babybie8 tweeted:

“Despite Nengi being an orphan, i have NEVER seen her play the pity card. She puts in the work and hustles like everybody else. She never uses her story to control the narrative. Nengi’s strength is REMARKABLE. I pray God crowns all her effort with SUCCESS #NengiSaid #BBNaija”

Information Nigeria recalls that Nengi recently hit 500,000 followers on Instagram. She has also been verified on the photo-sharing app.

See the fan’s tweet below: