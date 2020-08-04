BBNaija: Evicted Housemate, Lilo Opens Up On Her Relationship With Eric; Says ‘She Got Carried Away’

Lilo Aderogba, one of the evicted BBNaija season 5 housemates, granted her first interview with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Monday.

During the interview, Lilo opened up about her relationship with Eric and how it affected her stay in the house.

The entrepreneur admitted that she got carried away by her relationship with Eric and she said she placed her feelings before her goal in the house.

In her words;

”I put my feelings, my emotions before my goals. I was carried away. I wouldn’t say there was a strategy. I came in to be myself and to actually show the world me. I was taking my time to actually get familiar with the house. Everything was just in a rush. Everything happened too fast. Me being in the house, being my feelings. Everything happened so fast and I just couldn’t digest it all”

Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo Apologizes To Nengi For Not Picking Her As Deputy HoH

Watch the full video clip below: