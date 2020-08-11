BBNaija: Erica Wins Head of House; Picks Kiddwaya As Deputy

BBNaija housemate, Erica emerged as winner of the Head of House challenge during the Monday night arena games.

The actress also chose her love interest, Kiddwaya to be her Deputy Head of House.

The lovebirds are immune from eviction this week and they get to enjoy the luxuries of the HOH lounge.

Information Nigeria recalls Ozo was the Head of House in the third week and he picked Dorathy as his Deputy.

Erica, however, chose Laycon as her second option just in case Kiddwaya turns down the position and she also chose Praise as her third option.