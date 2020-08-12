BBNaija: Erica Seen Crying In Toilet After Talking To Laycon (Video)

A video trending on social media captures the moment Erica cried uncontrollably in the toilet after having a conversation with Laycon.

The incident was exclusively shown on Showmax, a video streaming service.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica had won the Head of House challenge on Monday and she chose her love interest, Kiddwaya as her Deputy.

This implies that both of them are immune from eviction and they also have access to the luxury room.

It is no news that Erica is also involved in a love triangle with Laycon and Kiddwaya.

Laycon had developed feelings for the actress, who is physically attracted to Kiddwaya.

After she emerged as the winner of the challenge, Erica approached Laycon to discuss about a pact they made in the first week.

The duo had promised to have each other’s backs and pick each other if they win the position but things had changed between them as Laycon had earlier told Erica to give him space.

Erica broke down in tears in the toilet as she was confused about who to pick as Deputy Head of House.

Read Also: BBNaija: OAP Gbemi Advises Fans To ‘Calm Down’

Watch the video below: