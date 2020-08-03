BBNaija: Erica Reveals Why She Can’t Pick Kiddwaya As Head Of House

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Erica said she would like Laycon and TolaniBaj to win Head Of House this week during her diary session.

The reality TV star went on to say that she would have chosen Kiddwaya but she doesn’t know where his loyalty lies and if he would pick her as Deputy Head of House.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo had an intense make out session on Sunday.

Both the HoH and deputy will enjoy privileges such an exclusive lounge, bedroom and bathroom as well as immunity from eviction.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya Make Out After Escaping Evictions

Watch the video clip below: