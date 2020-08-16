BBNaija: ‘Erica May End Up With Kiddwaya’s Father’ – Filmmaker, Ayo Shonaiya

Nigerian filmmaker and television producer, Ayo Shonaiya has on Sunday shared his view on Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica.

The media entrepreneur is of the view that Erica is likely to end up dating Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya.

The television producer shared his view via his Twitter page. He wrote:

“The way I see this Erica, when they get out and Kiddwaya introduces her to his Dad, she might end up with the Dad at some point. There are some girls like that. Nothing new under the sun. #BBNaija”

Erica and Kiddwaya have been romantically involved in the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ house.

See his tweet below: